I’ve created a web experiment called Dancing Boss, where you can make a character dance to the music you create.

The idea started as a fun way to make a 3D character react to some generated tunes. I love combining different techniques, and this is my first attempt at blending music and animation into a single experiment. It’s been a fun (and slightly chaotic) journey bringing it to life.

The app is built around a sequencer with four layers. You can use buttons to craft your sequence: the first layer is drums, the second is bass, the third is main voice, and the fourth is chords. The chords, basslines, and melodies are randomly generated from a curated list of progressions I prepared, so you don’t have to worry about wrong notes—it’s all designed to sound "good". The drum sounds, meanwhile, are inspired by the legendary TR-909.

No need to worry about your rhythmic skills—everything in the sequence is perfectly timed and quantized for you.

For those interested in the tech side, I used Three.js for the 3D visuals and Tone.js for the music synthesis and sequencing. The 3D character and scene were created in Blender, and the animations are triggered in real time as the music plays. It’s all held together by a single, messy file of nearly 2000 lines of spaghetti code. Yes, it’s tangled, but it works. 🍝

This is my first experiment of this kind, and I’m excited to share it with you. I already have more ideas brewing for future projects, but in the meantime, I’d love to hear your thoughts, feedback, or suggestions for improvements. And if you find any bugs, consider them part of the experience.

I hope you have as much fun making your boss dance as I did creating it!

Laura